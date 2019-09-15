Sunday, September 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Joker Malware: An app vulnerability that may have tricked you to steal your money

Joker malware reportedly start spreading this June 2019 and India is among the infected countries.


tech2 News StaffSep 15, 2019 10:49:17 IST

Researchers have found that 24 apps on the Google Play Store were infected by what's being called the Joker Malware, that extracted money from users by subscribing them to paid subscriptions without their knowledge.

CSIS Security Group spotted this malware and wrote in their blog post that the Joker malware start spreading this June 2019 and India is among the infected countries.

Notably, though, all the affected apps have been removed from the Play Store.

Joker Malware: An app vulnerability that may have tricked you to steal your money

Representational Image.

What is Joker malware?

Reportedly, the malware stole money from a user’s account by signing them up for premium subscriptions. It starts by silently simulating interaction with an advertisement without the user knowing and then even steals the victim’s SMS messages, which might contain OTP to authenticate payments.

Which means, with the access to their SMS inbox, the hacker could be stealing money without the users knowing anything about it, unless they check their account statement.

“This strategy works by automating the necessary interaction with the premium offer’s webpage, entering the operator’s offer code, then waiting for a SMS message with a confirmation code and extracting it using regular expressions. Finally, the Joker submits the extracted code to the offer’s webpage, in order to authorize the premium subscription,” the post reads.

Which apps are affected by Joker malware?

The affected apps include:

  1. Advocate Wallpaper
  2. Age Face
  3. Altar Message
  4. Antivirus Security- Security Scan
  5. Beach Camera
  6. Board Picture Editing
  7. Certain Wallpaper
  8. Climate SMS
  9. Collate Face Scanner
  10. Cute Camera
  11. Dazzle Wallpaper
  12. Declare Wallpaper
  13. Display Camera
  14. Great VPN
  15. Humour Camera
  16. Ignite Clean
  17. Leaf Face Scanner
  18. Mini Camera
  19. Print Plant Scan
  20. Rapid Face Scanner
  21. Reward Clean
  22. Ruddy SMS
  23. Soby Camera
  24. Spark Wallpaper

While the apps have been removed from the Play Store, if you are still using them, or even if you just have any of these installed on your smartphone, you are recommended to uninstall and delete the app from your smartphone.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google Play

Google Play Store will now let you make purchases via UPI payment mode

Sep 02, 2019
Google Play Store will now let you make purchases via UPI payment mode
Twitter launches an option to let you drag to re-arrange photos while tweeting

Twitter

Twitter launches an option to let you drag to re-arrange photos while tweeting

Sep 11, 2019
Instagram reportedly working on a feature that could keep spammers out of your DMs

Instagram

Instagram reportedly working on a feature that could keep spammers out of your DMs

Sep 03, 2019
Huawei Mate 30 series will not have Google apps, to launch on 19 September

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 series will not have Google apps, to launch on 19 September

Sep 09, 2019
From live captions to Dark Mode, here are 10 reasons why we're excited about Android 10

Android 10

From live captions to Dark Mode, here are 10 reasons why we're excited about Android 10

Sep 03, 2019
WhatsApp for iOS to soon get support for audio playback in notifications

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for iOS to soon get support for audio playback in notifications

Sep 05, 2019

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019