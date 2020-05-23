ReutersMay 23, 2020 03:15:17 IST
(Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to reduce Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's involvement in Britain's 5G network in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
