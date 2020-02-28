Friday, February 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

John Tenniel, the illustrator for 'Alice in Wonderland', celebrated in today's Google doodle

For his contributions to both Punch and Alice in Wonderland, Tenniel received a knighthood in 1893.


tech2 News StaffFeb 28, 2020 10:30:19 IST

The man best remembered for bringing to life the characters of Lewis Carroll’s timeless “Alice in Wonderland” series, would have been 200 years today.

John Tenniel is one of the most highly-regarded Victorian illustrators and painters. He was born on this day in 1820 in London. From a young age, he taught himself to illustrate and at the age of 16, he submitted his first work, an oil painting, for exhibition at the Society of British Artists.

John Tenniel, the illustrator for Alice in Wonderland, celebrated in todays Google doodle

Google Doodle illustrated by Matthew Cruickshank.

In 1850, Tenniel became a political cartoonist with the historic weekly magazine Punch. Tenniel had a distinctive style, due in part to his near-photographic memory.

Google writes in its blog, "It was this unique approach that most likely caught the attention of writer and professor Charles Dodgson, whose pen name was Lewis Carroll. After an introduction in 1864, Tenniel agreed to illustrate Carroll’s new book, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” released the following year."

Post that, Tenniel also illustrated for “Through the Looking Glass” in 1872.

For his contributions to both Punch and Alice in Wonderland, Tenniel received a knighthood in 1893.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google doodles

Aug 17, 2011
Google doodles
Remembering Alice Liddell, who inspired Lewis Carroll to write Alice in Wonderland

Remembering Alice Liddell, who inspired Lewis Carroll to write Alice in Wonderland

May 03, 2017
Google says 'Navroz Mubarak' with a colourful doodle

Google says 'Navroz Mubarak' with a colourful doodle

Mar 21, 2015
Google Invites Children to 'Doodle' Their Dreams for India on its India Home Page

Google Invites Children to 'Doodle' Their Dreams for India on its India Home Page

Sep 02, 2010
Google Doodle Celebrating the Invention of the Xray

Google Doodle Celebrating the Invention of the Xray

Nov 08, 2010
10 favourite Google Doodles of 2011

10 favourite Google Doodles of 2011

Jan 02, 2012

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020