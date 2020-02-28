tech2 News Staff

The man best remembered for bringing to life the characters of Lewis Carroll’s timeless “Alice in Wonderland” series, would have been 200 years today.

John Tenniel is one of the most highly-regarded Victorian illustrators and painters. He was born on this day in 1820 in London. From a young age, he taught himself to illustrate and at the age of 16, he submitted his first work, an oil painting, for exhibition at the Society of British Artists.

In 1850, Tenniel became a political cartoonist with the historic weekly magazine Punch. Tenniel had a distinctive style, due in part to his near-photographic memory.

Google writes in its blog, "It was this unique approach that most likely caught the attention of writer and professor Charles Dodgson, whose pen name was Lewis Carroll. After an introduction in 1864, Tenniel agreed to illustrate Carroll’s new book, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” released the following year."

Post that, Tenniel also illustrated for “Through the Looking Glass” in 1872.

For his contributions to both Punch and Alice in Wonderland, Tenniel received a knighthood in 1893.

