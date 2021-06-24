Thursday, June 24, 2021Back to
John McAfee’s 2019 tweet goes viral after his death: 'If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd'

The creator of the antivirus software McAfee was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona, Spain.


FP TrendingJun 24, 2021 17:40:53 IST

An old tweet by security software pioneer, John McAfee, that he posted in 2019, has gone viral hours after his death on Wednesday. The tweet shows an image of a “$WHACKD” tattoo on his right arm, and eerily enough, the post caption reads, “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm”.

The creator of the antivirus software McAfee was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona, Spain. McAfee's death was reported just hours after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the United States (US), where he was wanted on tax-related criminal charges. For those charges, McAfee would have carried a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

Meanwhile, Catalonia’s regional police force, Mossos d’Esquadra confirmed the reports saying McAfee had been found dead in the Brians 2 prison near Barcelona. Further, in a statement, the Catalan Justice Department updated that prison officers and a medical team tried to save his life but were unsuccessful.

“Judicial staff have been dispatched to the prison and are investigating the causes of death. Everything points to death by suicide,” the statement from the department stated.

McAfee was in Spanish custody since October last year after being charged for failing to file four years of tax returns while concealing assets. Following this, Spain’s National Court had approved the extradition of McAfee to the United States (US).

The renowned entrepreneur and tycoon was arrested from Barcelona’s international airport in 2020. By March, 2021 he was accused of fraud and money laundering.

