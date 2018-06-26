Get aside muggles, this is serious business! Kashmir’s Kulsum, is living our dream. She has received the acceptance letter from Hogwarts!

Alright, not exactly the letter, but a definite equivalent of it.

The mother of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, responded to Kulsum’s fan letter to her in the most awesome, and amazing way, and I am crying here, honestly.

Like all of us have, (or have thought of about it at least) Kulsum, a 12-year-old young Kashmiri student, also wrote a heartfelt letter to Rowling. But, like it happened for most of us, sadly, Kulsum also probably thought hers would too get lost in the sea of letters.

But little did Kulsum know, a twist of fate would get her the response of her life!

Twitter user, Sabbah Haji Baji, shared that letter and tagged Rowling in it, AND SHE REPLIED!

Dear @jk_rowling. Kulsum, 12, a first generation English learner from the Himalayas would like to meet you someday. So come visit us at #HajiPublicSchool . https://t.co/F9tvShYJsm — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) April 26, 2018

Please can you send me Kulsum's full name by DM? I'd love to send her something. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 26, 2018

And and and, soon after this, Kulsum and her entire class received huge boxes of Harry Potter goodies from the author.

HELLO, WORLD. SO @jk_rowling SENT A HUGE GIFT BOX FOR KULSUM AND FRIENDS. HANDWRITTEN NOTE, INSCRIBED BOOK, AND THIS IS ALMOST TOO MUCH TO HANDLE.

We are so thrilled and squeaky, I cannot even. Thank you so much, Ms Rowling. Thread below. #HajiPublicSchool https://t.co/X39EtCd9kn — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) June 23, 2018

Here's Kulsum opening her gifts from JKR. #HajiPublicSchool pic.twitter.com/FCGmAvBT76 — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) June 23, 2018

