tech2 News Staff

JioSaavn has refreshed its UI and UX with a new clean homepage, improved content and personalised playlist. In addition to that, the new update also brings AI-powered recommendations, new artists profiles, and a new browse screen. There is also new homepage navigation with easy access to JioTunes and Podcasts.

As for features, JioSaavn has added a 'Living Search' feature that comes with recommendations and Shorties, which are basically 15 -second looping visuals that accompany select tracks. As per the company, artists like Eric Nam, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Alesso, Martin Garrix, Siddhu Moosewala, Bohemia, Zaeden, Armaan, and Marshmello are among the first to appear in the “Shorties” launch.

The new update also includes new artist profiles with improved organisation, recent releases, featured playlists, and full discography.

The platform will also get new updates like a new smartphone playback experience that will include music videos. A new web and desktop product are also coming soon. As per the company, the Jio Set Top Box will be fully redesigned and loaded with new features soon.

