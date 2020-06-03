Wednesday, June 03, 2020Back to
JioSaavn revamps its user interface with quick access to podcasts, 'Living Search' feature and more

JioSaavn might also launch a new web and desktop product soon in India.


tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2020 17:05:12 IST

JioSaavn has refreshed its UI and UX with a new clean homepage, improved content and personalised playlist. In addition to that, the new update also brings AI-powered recommendations, new artists profiles, and a new browse screen. There is also new homepage navigation with easy access to JioTunes and Podcasts.

As for features, JioSaavn has added a 'Living Search' feature that comes with recommendations and Shorties, which are basically 15 -second looping visuals that accompany select tracks. As per the company, artists like Eric Nam, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Alesso, Martin Garrix, Siddhu Moosewala, Bohemia, Zaeden, Armaan, and Marshmello are among the first to appear in the “Shorties” launch.

JioSaavn revamps its user interface with quick access to podcasts, Living Search feature and more

Refreshed JioSaavn UI across all platforms

The new update also includes new artist profiles with improved organisation, recent releases, featured playlists, and full discography.

JioSaavn

JioSaavn

The platform will also get new updates like a new smartphone playback experience that will include music videos. A new web and desktop product are also coming soon. As per the company, the Jio Set Top Box will be fully redesigned and loaded with new features soon.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


