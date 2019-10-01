tech2 News Staff

Reliance Jio has announced a one-time offer for users called the 'JioPhone Diwali 2019 Offer' wherein the company is offering the JioPhone available for a special price of only Rs 699 down from its original price of Rs 1,500.

Apart from that price drop on the JioPhone, the company is also offering data benefits valued at Rs 700 for customers who join the network via the JioPhone Diwali 2019 Offer. The Rs 700 data benefit can be availed seven times in multiples of Rs 99 which will be added by Jio after a mobile recharge. This means that that new JioPhone Diwali offer is giving the user a combined benefit of Rs 1,500.

"Jio will ensure that no Indian is deprived of the affordable Internet and the fruits of the Digital Revolution. By offering the ‘JioPhone Diwali Gift’, we are making an investment of Rs 1,500 towards bringing every new person from the Bottom of the Economic Pyramid into the Internet Economy," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

Reliance has said that as many as 35 crore Indians in the rural parts of India are devoid of smartphones and reliable mobile network, which the company says has been the main cause of the digital divide. This is the reason why Jio has launched the JioPhone Diwali 2019 Offer to make free voice and high-speed data accessible to the Indian masses, said the company in a statement.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.