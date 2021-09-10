Moneycontrol News

Jio and Google said on September 10 that the JioPhone Next would be launched in time for Diwali. The affordable smartphone was initially scheduled to be launched on 10 September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Jio and Google said the companies have made "considerable progress" towards launching the smartphone.

"Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season. This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages," Jio and Google said in a joint statement.

JioPhone Next will be powered by an optimised version of the Android Operating System, and include features such as Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters.

Users will also be able to check latest cricket scores and weather updates, ask Google Assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check their balance on My Jio.

The price of the 4G smartphone has not yet been revealed.

At the Reliance Industries AGM on 24 June, Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said JioPhone Next will be the "most affordable smartphone globally."

