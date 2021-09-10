Friday, September 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

JioPhone Next to be launched in time Diwali, delayed due do chip crisis and 'advanced testing'

Jio and Google said the companies have made 'considerable progress' towards launching the smartphone


Moneycontrol NewsSep 10, 2021 08:43:58 IST

Jio and Google said on September 10 that the JioPhone Next would be launched in time for Diwali. The affordable smartphone was initially scheduled to be launched on 10 September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Jio and Google said the companies have made "considerable progress" towards launching the smartphone.

"Both companies have begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season. This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages," Jio and Google said in a joint statement.

JioPhone Next will be powered by an optimised version of the Android Operating System, and include features such as Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters.

Users will also be able to check latest cricket scores and weather updates,  ask Google Assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check their balance on My Jio.

The price of the 4G smartphone has not yet been revealed.

At the Reliance Industries AGM on 24 June, Chairman Mukesh Ambani had  said JioPhone Next will be the "most affordable smartphone globally."

Disclaimer: Firstpost is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Electric vehicles

Jio-BP teams up with ride-hailing platform BluSmart to establish commercial EV charging stations

Sep 09, 2021
Jio-BP teams up with ride-hailing platform BluSmart to establish commercial EV charging stations
RIL to create 100 GW out of 450 GW renewable energy target of India, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL to create 100 GW out of 450 GW renewable energy target of India, says Mukesh Ambani

Sep 03, 2021
RIL to invest 75,000 cr in Jamnagar for green energy complex, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL to invest 75,000 cr in Jamnagar for green energy complex, says Mukesh Ambani

Sep 03, 2021
Huge victory for Anil Ambani firm as SC upholds Rs 4,600 crore arbitration award against Delhi Metro

Huge victory for Anil Ambani firm as SC upholds Rs 4,600 crore arbitration award against Delhi Metro

Sep 09, 2021
JioMeet adds three Indian language options to enhance video-calling experience for users

JioMeet

JioMeet adds three Indian language options to enhance video-calling experience for users

Aug 26, 2021
Google Fit crosses 100 million installs on Google Play Store after 7 years of launch

Google Fit

Google Fit crosses 100 million installs on Google Play Store after 7 years of launch

Sep 07, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021