Friday, November 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

JioPhone Next launched at Rs 6,499: Check features and specs of the entry-level smartphone here

To aid accessibility, the JioPhone Next can be bought by making an initial payment of Rs 1,999 plus a processing fee of Rs 501, and choosing from multiple EMI options.


FP TrendingNov 05, 2021 13:08:08 IST

JioPhone Next, the smartphone developed by Google and Jio, has been launched in India. The device is available at Rs 6,499 and comes with Android-powered Pragati OS as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 processor.

Due to its processor, the JioPhone Next's CPU can clock speeds of up to 1.3 GHz and access light apps seamlessly. The 3,500 mAh battery phone also supports Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), and an integrated Adreno 308 graphics card. The integrated wireless module on the chipset also supports Cat 4 4G-LTE.

The device has a 5.45-inch display and comes with pre-installed toned-down apps like JioTV, JioCinema, Facebook, Gallery, and Assistant. Image: Jio

The device has a 5.45-inch display and comes with pre-installed toned-down apps like JioTV, JioCinema, Facebook, Gallery, and Assistant. Image: Jio

The device has a 5.45-inch display and comes with pre-installed toned-down apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, Facebook, Gallery, and Assistant. The JioPhone Next also has a 13 MP rear camera as well as an 8 MP front camera, 32 GB of internal storage and 2 GB RAM. The storage is expandable up to 512 GB using a microSD card slot.

The phone also provides users with a more innovative photo-taking experience as it integrates India-themed Snapchat Lenses directly into its camera app, Camera Go.

The entry-level smartphone also comes with an attractive buying offer with an entry price of Rs 1,999, a processing fee of Rs 501,and multiple EMI options. Reliance Jio is offering four plans, each with two duration of 24 months and 18 months, known as the Always-on Plan, Large Plan, XL Plan, and XXL Plan.

The XL Plan costs Rs 550 per month for the 24 months option and Rs 500 for the 18 months option. Users will get unlimited calling and 2 GB data per day under the XL Plan, while the XXL Plan, with its costs of Rs 550 and Rs 600, will give them unlimited voice calling and 2.5 GB data per day.

The JioPhone Next also has ‘Nearby Share’, allowing users to share content such as music, videos, and so on without internet. It also has the option to allow users to read content in their preferred language through the Read Aloud and Translate features on the phone.

Firstpost is part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

JioPhone Next to run on Pragati OS powered by Google's Android, Reliance reveals

Oct 25, 2021
JioPhone Next to run on Pragati OS powered by Google's Android, Reliance reveals
7 features that define JioPhone Next: Made in India, Made for India and Made by Indians

7 features that define JioPhone Next: Made in India, Made for India and Made by Indians

Oct 25, 2021
JioPhone Next launch: Excited to see device helping more Indians access the Internet, says Sundar Pichai

NewsTracker

JioPhone Next launch: Excited to see device helping more Indians access the Internet, says Sundar Pichai

Oct 29, 2021
'Version of digital transformation': Sundar Pichai on JioPhone Next launch

NewsTracker

'Version of digital transformation': Sundar Pichai on JioPhone Next launch

Oct 27, 2021
JioPhone Next Price launched in India; buy 4G smartphone for Rs 1,999, pay rest in EMI

NewsTracker

JioPhone Next Price launched in India; buy 4G smartphone for Rs 1,999, pay rest in EMI

Oct 29, 2021
JioPhone Next: From Voice Assistant to long battery life, 7 features of much-anticipated phone

NewsTracker

JioPhone Next: From Voice Assistant to long battery life, 7 features of much-anticipated phone

Oct 25, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021