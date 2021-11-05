FP Trending

JioPhone Next, the smartphone developed by Google and Jio, has been launched in India. The device is available at Rs 6,499 and comes with Android-powered Pragati OS as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 processor.

Due to its processor, the JioPhone Next's CPU can clock speeds of up to 1.3 GHz and access light apps seamlessly. The 3,500 mAh battery phone also supports Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), and an integrated Adreno 308 graphics card. The integrated wireless module on the chipset also supports Cat 4 4G-LTE.

The device has a 5.45-inch display and comes with pre-installed toned-down apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, Facebook, Gallery, and Assistant. The JioPhone Next also has a 13 MP rear camera as well as an 8 MP front camera, 32 GB of internal storage and 2 GB RAM. The storage is expandable up to 512 GB using a microSD card slot.

The phone also provides users with a more innovative photo-taking experience as it integrates India-themed Snapchat Lenses directly into its camera app, Camera Go.

The entry-level smartphone also comes with an attractive buying offer with an entry price of Rs 1,999, a processing fee of Rs 501,and multiple EMI options. Reliance Jio is offering four plans, each with two duration of 24 months and 18 months, known as the Always-on Plan, Large Plan, XL Plan, and XXL Plan.

The XL Plan costs Rs 550 per month for the 24 months option and Rs 500 for the 18 months option. Users will get unlimited calling and 2 GB data per day under the XL Plan, while the XXL Plan, with its costs of Rs 550 and Rs 600, will give them unlimited voice calling and 2.5 GB data per day.

The JioPhone Next also has ‘Nearby Share’, allowing users to share content such as music, videos, and so on without internet. It also has the option to allow users to read content in their preferred language through the Read Aloud and Translate features on the phone.

