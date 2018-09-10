Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 11 September, 2018 17:07 IST

WhatsApp is now available on JioPhone and JioPhone 2, download via Jio AppStore

JioPhone and JioPhone 2 can now run a simplified version of WhatsApp that supports KaiOS.

WhatsApp, via a company blog, has confirmed that the eponymous chat app has arrived on KaiOS on JioPhone and JioPhone 2 and is expected to roll out to all devices by 20 September.

The messaging app is by far the most popular messaging platform in the country and the fact that it’s coming to one of the most popular mobile platforms around is good news for everyone. In July of 2018, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that over 25 mn JioPhones have already been sold, amounting to a whopping 35.8 percent of the feature phone market.

JioPhone 2, announced at the same event, features a QWERTY keypad and a larger screen, as well as a larger price tag of Rs 2,999.

WhatsApp will arrive in a more simplified avatar and will be available to download on the Jio AppStore.

It’s not yet clear if all of WhatsApp’s features, including Status updates and payments, will be supported on the relatively limited KaiOS platform.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

