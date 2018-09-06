Thursday, September 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 06 September, 2018 11:35 IST

JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale today at 12 pm: Here’s all you need to know

Plans, where to buy, when to buy, and everything you need to know before the JioPhone 2 goes on sale.

At 12 noon today, that is 6 September, the JioPhone 2 will be up for its third flash sale on Jio.com.

Priced at 2,999, the JioPhone 2 has been available in limited stocks during these flash sales and that is likely to be the scenario this time as well. Therefore, we would recommend you stay ready with the Jio website open, at least five minutes prior the sale goes live. Which would be by 11.55 am today.

JioPhone 2 768.1

Further, as part of launch offers, Reliance Jio has announced some new prepaid tariff plans for the JioPhone 2. The network operator has announced three new plans, all of which come with a validity of 28 days. First is a Rs 49 plan, which offers 1 GB data and 50 free SMS, then there is a Rs 99 plan with 14 GB data and 300 SMS per day, and finally there is a Rs 153 recharge plan with 42 GB data on offer and unlimited SMS for the validity period.

JioPhone 2 specifications and features

To do a quick recall, the JioPhone 2 comes with a QWERTY keypad and four-way navigation pad and features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, which also supports landscape mode for watching videos. One of the high points of the phone is it’s support for apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube.

Running he JioPhone 2 is KaiOS, which is supported by 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB.

On the camera front, the JioPhone 2 sports a 2 MP rear camera and a VGA front-facing sensor. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi, along with FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Fueling the JioPhone 2 is a 2,000mAh battery.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

also see

JioPhone 2

JioPhone 2 second flash sale to take place on 30 August starting at 12 pm

Aug 29, 2018

BSNL

BSNL launches special voucher Rs 399 offering unlimited calls, data for 74 days

Aug 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Anil Ambani-led RCom concludes sale of 'media convergence nodes' to Reliance Jio for Rs 2,000 cr

Aug 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Idea Cellular completes merger with Vodafone India after NCLT nod; will become largest telecom operator in country

Aug 31, 2018

NewsTracker

Bharti Airtel gets FDI clearance to offload 20% stake in DTH unit to Warburg Pincus for $350 million

Aug 29, 2018

BSNL

BSNL revises its broadband plans to take on Jio GigaFiber and Airtel V-Fiber

Sep 03, 2018

science

Genetics

Cells in a wound reprogrammed into skin cells in a revolutionary new technique

Sep 06, 2018

Mars

NASA to conduct third test of a parachute system for landing spacecraft on Mars

Sep 06, 2018

Gene Therapy

Gene editing in humans shows promising early results in a historic first attempt

Sep 06, 2018

Saving oceans

World's biggest sovereign fund in Norway urges companies to help save oceans

Sep 06, 2018