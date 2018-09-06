At 12 noon today, that is 6 September, the JioPhone 2 will be up for its third flash sale on Jio.com.

Priced at 2,999, the JioPhone 2 has been available in limited stocks during these flash sales and that is likely to be the scenario this time as well. Therefore, we would recommend you stay ready with the Jio website open, at least five minutes prior the sale goes live. Which would be by 11.55 am today.

Further, as part of launch offers, Reliance Jio has announced some new prepaid tariff plans for the JioPhone 2. The network operator has announced three new plans, all of which come with a validity of 28 days. First is a Rs 49 plan, which offers 1 GB data and 50 free SMS, then there is a Rs 99 plan with 14 GB data and 300 SMS per day, and finally there is a Rs 153 recharge plan with 42 GB data on offer and unlimited SMS for the validity period.

JioPhone 2 specifications and features

To do a quick recall, the JioPhone 2 comes with a QWERTY keypad and four-way navigation pad and features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, which also supports landscape mode for watching videos. One of the high points of the phone is it’s support for apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube.

Running he JioPhone 2 is KaiOS, which is supported by 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB.

On the camera front, the JioPhone 2 sports a 2 MP rear camera and a VGA front-facing sensor. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi, along with FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Fueling the JioPhone 2 is a 2,000mAh battery.

