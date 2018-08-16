Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 16 August, 2018 10:03 IST

JioPhone 2 launch live updates: Flash sale at 12 pm, price set at Rs 2,999

JioPhone 2 is equipped with 512 MB RAM, 4 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB.

Reliance Jio's JioPhone 2 is going on sale today for Rs 2,999 at 12 pm on Jio.com in a flash sale.

JioPhone 2 is equipped with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 128 GB using a microSD card and a 2,000 mAh battery.

Reliance Jio Phone 2

The device runs on KaiOS and comes with a 2 MP rear camera and a VGA unit on the front. The phone supports VoLTE, VoWiFi, dual-SIM, FM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC.

It has a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a large QWERTY keyboard and a mono speaker, which has been described as being very loud.

JioPhone 2 will also support the JioPhone exclusive tariff plans, including:

Rs 49 plan: 1 GB high-speed data, 50 SMS, unlimited voice calls, 28-days validity.

Rs 99 plan: 14 GB high-speed data, 300 SMS, unlimited voice calls, 28-days validity.

Rs 153 plan: 42 GB high-speed data, unlimited SMS, unlimited voice calls, 28-days validity.

 

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

