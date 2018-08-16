While the flagships smartphones have had all the attention lately, Reliance Jio is now back in the limelight with its new smart feature phone, and it’s got all eyes on it. While the JioPhone 2 was announced a while ago, the feature phone goes up on its first flash sale today, that is 16 August, at 12.00 PM.

JioPhone 2 price and availability

Priced at Rs 2,999, the device will be up for sale on Jio.com. Considering it is a flash sale, it is always recommended that you stay ready with your payment details on the sale page, at least 5 minutes prior the sale goes live. It is quite likely that the JioPhone 2 will be available in limited stocks.

JioPhone 2 recharge plans

With the successor of its smart feature phone, Reliance Jio is also offering some prepaid tariff plans, all of which come with a validity of 28 days. First is a Rs 49 plan, which offers 1 GB data and 50 free SMS, then there is a Rs 99 plan with 14 GB data and 300 SMS per day, and finally there is a Rs 153 recharge plan with 42 GB data on offer and unlimited SMS for the validity period.

JioPhone 2 specifications and features

The JioPhone 2 is an instant reminder of a BlackBerry phone with its new QWERT keypad and four-way navigation pad. And one of the highlight of the new feature phone is it’s support for apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube, which have been highly awaited to be rolled out on the first generation JioPhone as well.

The JioPhone 2 runs KaiOS, and comes with 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB. It features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, which also supports landscape mode for watching videos.

On the camera front, the JioPhone 2 sports a 2 MP rear camera and a VGA front-facing sensor. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi, along with FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Fueling the JioPhone 2 is a 2,000mAh battery.