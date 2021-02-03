Wednesday, February 03, 2021Back to
JioPages 2.0.3 update brings support for Punjabi, Assamese, Odia and more features

Jio has also launched the Offline View mode by which users will be able to save webpages as PDF or print.


Feb 03, 2021

Reliance Jio has rolled out a new version of 2.0.3 of its JioPages app on Android. The company had rolled out the update on Tuesday and it is available for download on Google Play Store. The update brings a lot of new features that include offline view, new languages, and more. Before the update, JioPage users were able to browse content and read the news in 12 languages including English and 11 other regional languages like Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, and Hindi. The company has now added support for three more languages – Punjabi, Assamese, and Odia.

For changing the language preference in the app the users will have to visit the bottom menu, followed with settings, preference, select app language, wherein the users can select the preferred language for individual preference.

Other than support for more languages, Reliance Jio also added support for new quizzes and games in the app. Users will now get to play quizzes from 16 different categories of Maths, GK, IPL, History, and Politics.

Users can access the quiz by accessing the home screen, followed by quiz shortcut, and play the quiz. The update also comes with a reader mode in the JioPages app that offers bigger fonts to make the overall viewing simple. The update will also allow users to go to change the colour of the text, and font size for a comfortable reading experience.

Lastly, Jio has also launched the offline view mode by which users will be able to save webpages as PDF or print.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

