Reliance Jio's JioMeet video calling platform has been updated with three Indian languages to celebrate the country’s 75 years of independence. The app now supports Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati, in addition to English. This new change is now available for users of the platform.

JioMeet gets new languages

JioMeet will feature more Indian language choices soon. These will include Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The idea is to help Indians speak to their loved ones in their preferred language.

The new language options can be accessed via the Settings of the JioMeet app. Users can simply tap on the Langauge option in the Settings menu and choose the one they want to communicate in.

# Hindi ✅

Marathi ✅

Gujarati ✅ Tamil

Telugu

Kannada *ᴀᴠᴀɪʟᴀʙʟᴇ ᴏɴ ᴡɪɴᴅᴏᴡꜱ ᴀɴᴅ ᴀɴᴅʀᴏɪᴅ ᴀᴘᴘꜱ. — JioMeet (@jiomeet) August 25, 2021

There is also a new Classroom mode, which will help schools and educational institutions conduct virtual classroom sessions with ease. The mode will include features such as restricted whiteboard access, restricted meeting, screen sharing and attendance sheet in the app to make virtual classes more real life-like.

There is also support for uninterrupted video calling for 24 hours, that too for free. There are controls such as Mute All, Force Mute, Lock Meetings, Waiting Rooms and more.

The company, in a statement, said, "Along with the improvements that have been brought to the application in the past few months, this update seems to be in line with the mass-market adoption of the service as more and more Indians will be comfortable using it for work, education, and other video-conferencing requirements."

For the uninitiated, JioMeet was launched last year to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The Indian video-calling platform comes with features such as HD audio/video calls, background noise cancellation, adaptive video resolution, multi-device support and more. It is secure and encrypted and is available for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS devices.

