Thursday, August 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

JioMeet adds three Indian language options to enhance video-calling experience for users

Along with Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati, JioMeet will soon also feature Tamil, Telugu and Kannada options for users across all platforms.


FP TrendingAug 26, 2021 10:26:39 IST

Reliance Jio's JioMeet video calling platform has been updated with three Indian languages to celebrate the country’s 75 years of independence. The app now supports Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati, in addition to English. This new change is now available for users of the platform.

JioMeet gets new languages

JioMeet will feature more Indian language choices soon. These will include Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The idea is to help Indians speak to their loved ones in their preferred language.

The new language options can be accessed via the Settings of the JioMeet app. Users can simply tap on the Langauge option in the Settings menu and choose the one they want to communicate in.

There is also a new Classroom mode, which will help schools and educational institutions conduct virtual classroom sessions with ease. The mode will include features such as restricted whiteboard access, restricted meeting, screen sharing and attendance sheet in the app to make virtual classes more real life-like.

There is also support for uninterrupted video calling for 24 hours, that too for free. There are controls such as Mute All, Force Mute, Lock Meetings, Waiting Rooms and more.

The company, in a statement, said, "Along with the improvements that have been brought to the application in the past few months, this update seems to be in line with the mass-market adoption of the service as more and more Indians will be comfortable using it for work, education, and other video-conferencing requirements."

For the uninitiated, JioMeet was launched last year to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The Indian video-calling platform comes with features such as HD audio/video calls, background noise cancellation, adaptive video resolution, multi-device support and more. It is secure and encrypted and is available for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS devices.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Safer With Google India event: JioPhone security updates, Be Internet Awesome microsite and Safety Center announced

Aug 25, 2021
Safer With Google India event: JioPhone security updates, Be Internet Awesome microsite and Safety Center announced

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021