JioMeet, a free video calling app by Reliance Jio, launched in India; allows up to 100 participants at one time

JioMeet allows up to 100 participants and lets users make an uninterrupted call up to 24 hours.


tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2020 12:45:34 IST

Reliance Jio has launched JioMeet – a video calling app – India. Just like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, JioMeet also offers unlimited free video calls to its users. It is now available for download on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. The app can be used on laptops, PCs as well as smartphones.

JioMeet

JioMeet allows HD quality one-on-one and conference free video calls for up to 100 participants.

As of now the company has not announced any call duration cap but has said that users can make free uninterrupted calls for up to 24 hours long.

To start using JioMeet, all you need to do is visit the JioMeet website or download the app, sign up with your email ID or phone number. Just like Zoom, you can share the meeting invite link to your colleagues and use a meeting ID to join a meeting. The host of the meeting can also enable the 'Waiting Room' feature to ensure that no participant joins without their permission. It also allows login with up to 5 devices.

According to the company, the following are the device requirements to attend a JioMeet call:

  • Android – OS version 5.0 and above, min. 2 GB RAM.
  • iOS – OS version 9 and above, min. 1 GB RAM.
  • Mac – OS version 10.13 and above, min. 2 GB RAM.
  • Windows - Windows 10 with Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5.2 (x86 and x64) and above, min 4 GB RAM

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


