JioGate for gated communities' security gets listed on the Google Play Store

JioGate will have features including allowing its users to use their smartphone as an intercom device.


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2019 21:02:03 IST

An app called as Jio Gate has been spotted on the Play Store which could mean that Reliance Jio is venturing into the gated community security management service. With JioGate, the company will be jumping into a market that already has players like MyGate, Apartment Adda, and SmartGuard.

JioGate.

As per the Play Store description of the app, Jio says it is "changing the way security management processes are handled to make your premises more safe and secure, leading to crime-free and theft-free community environments.”

The features that JioGate will have include allowing its users to use their smartphone as an intercom device. You can also verify entry of every delivery executive by receiving a notification everytime they are at the gate. There is also a Panic Alert feature present in the app which will let the users inform their live location for family and security guard in case of any emergencies. The app is also available on the Apple App Store. Currently, there is no word on when JioGate will go live or that it is being tested out in a few gated colonies.

When Tech2 downloaded the JioGate app we were greeted with a Sign In page along with an option to 'Create A New Account'. On clicking the latter, we found that our number has to be registered by the society administrator.

