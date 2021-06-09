Wednesday, June 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Jio users can now recharge their numbers via WhatsApp: How it works

Users will also options to choose from different payment methods including e-wallets, UPI, credit and debit cards and so on.


tech2 News StaffJun 09, 2021 17:14:14 IST

To make things easier for users during the ongoing pandemic, Jio users will now be able to get several services via WhatsApp including recharging their mobile number, port-in new sim and more. This is applicable to JioFiber and JioMart payments as well. All users need to do is save the "70 00 77 0007" number and text a simple "Hi" from your Jio number on WhatsApp. The bot will then open a catalogue of services available via WhatsApp.

jio-logo-1280

Currently, the service is available in Hindi and English languages and will be available in more Indian languages soon.

These services include Jio SIM recharge, get new Jio sim or port-in (MNP), support for Jio sim, support for JioFiber, support for international roaming and support for JioMart.

Services available for Jio users via WhatsApp. Image: Tech2

Services available for Jio users via WhatsApp. Image: Tech2

Jio users can also raise complaints and get answers to their queries via the messaging platform. Users will also be able to see COVID-19 vaccination-related information via this bot. Notably, users will also have options for different payment methods including e-wallets, UPI, credit and debit cards and so on. Currently, the service is available in Hindi and English languages and soon it will offer more Indian languages.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Jio

Jio teams up with SEGA, a Japanese gaming company, to launch Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 3 games

Jun 01, 2021
Jio teams up with SEGA, a Japanese gaming company, to launch Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 3 games
COVID-19 updates: SC slams Centre's vaccination policy, seeks purchase data; India sees 1.32 lakh new cases

COVID-19 updates: SC slams Centre's vaccination policy, seeks purchase data; India sees 1.32 lakh new cases

Jun 02, 2021
Explained: Electronic vouchers can expand reach of COVID-19 vaccines to economically weaker sections

NewsTracker

Explained: Electronic vouchers can expand reach of COVID-19 vaccines to economically weaker sections

Jun 08, 2021
Centre revises COVID management guidelines; Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh dispute vaccine wastage claim

NewsTracker

Centre revises COVID management guidelines; Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh dispute vaccine wastage claim

May 27, 2021
WhatsApp voice calling is now available on KaiOS feature phones including JioPhone, Nokia 8110 4G and more

WhatsApp

WhatsApp voice calling is now available on KaiOS feature phones including JioPhone, Nokia 8110 4G and more

Jun 09, 2021
In San Francisco, reopening roads that had remained car-free owing to COVID-19 restrictions, sparks a debate among locals

thenarrative

In San Francisco, reopening roads that had remained car-free owing to COVID-19 restrictions, sparks a debate among locals

May 28, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021