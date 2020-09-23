FP Trending

Reliance Jio has announced Jio Postpaid Plus plans priced starting at Rs 399.

Jio introduced the plan through an update on its official Facebook page.

Jio Postpaid Plus will be available from 24 September in Jio Stores and through home delivery.

Jio Postpaid Plus: Plans

There are five plans under the Plus category, starting at Rs 399 and ranging to Rs 1,499.

The Rs 399 plan provides users with 75 GB data along with 200 GB data rollover. The Rs 599 plan offers 100 GB data, 200 GB data rollover as well as 1 additional SIM card with Family Plan.

The Rs 799 plan offers 150 GB data as well as 200 GB data rollover and 2 additional SIMs.

The Rs 900 plan offers 200 GB data, 500 GB data rollover and 3 additional SIM cards, on the other hand, the Rs 1,499 plan offers 300 GB data, 500 GB data rollover and unlimited data and voice in USA and UAE.

All plans have unlimited voice and SMS features as well as access to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Jio Postpaid Plus: Benefits

Jio Postpaid Plus users will get subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar along with 650+ live TV channels, video contents among others.

It also includes a family plan at Rs 250 per connection, data rollover up to 500 GB and WiFi calling in India and abroad.

Select Jio Postpaid Plus plans include various international roaming benefits as well. Travellers going abroad will get in-flight connectivity. Furthermore, subscribers will also be able to make international calls in the US and UAE free of charge. Jio Postpaid Plus subscribers who call someone in India from outside the country will be charged Rs 1 with Wi-Fi calling. International calls will start at 50 paise per minute.

Jio PostPaid Plus: How to join

Here's how Postpaid users can join Jio Postpaid Plus:

Users can continue with the existing operator's credit limit and simply continue the credit limit bt sending Hi to 8850188501 on Whatsapp.

They can get the Jio Postpaid Plus SIM home delivered by visiting Jio.com/postpaid or calling 180088998899 or visiting the nearby Jio Store or Reliance Digital Store.

Users can also link friends and family to Jio Postpaid Plus Family Plan through the MyJio App.

Here's how Prepaid users can join Jio Postpaid Plus:

They can get the Jio Postpaid Plus SIM home delivered by visiting Jio.com/postpaid or calling 180088998899 or visiting the nearby Jio Store or Reliance Digital Store.

Users can unlock their credit limit with a 100 percent refundable deposit.

They can also link friends and family to Jio Postpaid Plus Family Plan through the MyJio App.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.