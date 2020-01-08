tech2 News Staff

Jio customers will now be able to make voice and video calls over Wi-Fi all over India. The Indian telco made an announcement that it’s bringing voice calling over Wi-Fi service including video calling for all its users.

According to Jio, it has been testing the service for the past few months and it is now being officially rolled out across the country. Bharti Airtel had also announced the same service recently. However, it was restricted to only Airtel Xstream Fiber Wi-Fi networks. Jio’s voice and video calling will be supported over any indoor Wi-Fi network and not only to its own JioFiber service. This will also include any public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Voice over Wi-Fi or VoWi-Fi allows better-quality calls in areas with insufficient cellular network coverage. VoLTE coverage indoors is usually flaky and this service will improve the calling experience. With the service enabled, calls will automatically switch between VoLTE and VoWi-Fi based on the signal strength and coverage.

Jio Director Akash Ambani said “At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network.”

VoWi-Fi can be enabled by users from the Jio app itself and they don’t have to download any additional app. Jio has mentioned that customers won’t be required to spend any additional costs to use the service. About 150 smartphones are currently officially supported.

