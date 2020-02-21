tech2 News Staff

Reliance Jio has announced a new prepaid plan for its subscribers with an almost year-long validity. As per the company website, this plan will cost you Rs 2,121 and will offer 1.5 GB data per day. In addition to this, buyers will get Jio to Jio unlimited calling and 12,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling. This plan also includes 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps.

This 336 days validity plan is now available for purchase on the official Jio website and you can buy it now.

First spotted by Telecom Talk, Jio has removed its old annual prepaid plan "New Year 2020" that was priced at Rs 2,199. It offered 12,000 minutes for Jio-to-non Jio calls, 1.5 GB data per day and 100 free SMS per day with a 365 days validity.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

