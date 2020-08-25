Tuesday, August 25, 2020Back to
Jio introduces two new prepaid plans with 1-year Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription ahead of IPL 2020

The two new Jio plans are priced at Rs 499 and Rs 777 and both offer 1.5 GB daily data.


tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2020 09:09:43 IST

Reliance Jio has launched two new pre-paid plans in collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar under "Cricket Dhana Dhan Jio Dhana Dhan" offer. For the unversed, the IPL 2020 is all set to begin in the coming weeks and it will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

The two new plans are priced at Rs 499 and Rs 777 and they both offer a 1-year subscription plan of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399. The Rs 499 plan will offer 1.5 GB of daily data and a validity of 56 days.  This plan will not offer any voice or SMS benefits.

In addition to the 1-year subscription, the Rs 777 plan offers 1.5 GB of daily data and a 5 GB additional data for the rest of the validity period of 87 days. Buyers will also get unlimited Ji-to-Jio calls and 3,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls and 100 SMS per day.

For both the plans, once the daily data limit 1.5 GB is reached, the users will continue to get the data but at a lower speed of 64 Kbps.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


