FP Trending

Reliance Industries Limited’s subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) and NXP Semiconductors on Tuesday, 29 June announced their partnership to implement a 5G NR O-RAN small cell solution in India. The solution will power new RAN networks to deliver high performance and incorporates NXP’s Layerscape lineup of multicore processors.

As per a press release, the solution enables a wide range of 5G use cases for broadband access as well as Industry 4.0 and IoT applications that includes drone-based agricultural monitoring, augmented/virtual reality, telemedicine, tele-education, and more. It will also power technology innovations in smart cities, smart homes, health, and education, and significantly enhanced user experience in data download rates for all mobile users.

The combination has been successfully tested at 100 MHz channel bandwidth in a 3.5 GHz spectrum with peak data rates of 1 Gbps+.

NXP’s Layerscape family of multicore processors is a combination of Arm 64-bit cores, networking, and security offload engines with wide high-speed SerDes interfaces for highly integrated system implementation. Hardware networking offload includes timing, switching, parsing, and Quality of Service (QoS), providing offload for eCPRI C/U- and S-Plane offload that includes virtualized and containerized L1/L2 applications. The overall system delivers high performance via software programmable implementation.

Speaking about it, Aayush Bhatnagar, senior vice president of Jio Platforms said, “5G New Radio solutions require flexibility in terms of the platform features, efficiency, and rich tooling, which NXP brings to the table. Along with NXP, Jio Platforms has developed state-of-the-art radio products, which are compliant to the 3GPP as well as to the O-RAN standards”.

Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), one of the largest mobile network operator in India, has been consistently backing innovative technology solutions to millions of customers and is moving rapidly to address 5G opportunities in India.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.