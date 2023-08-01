Jilted China ‘bans’ drone exports to countries that have already outlawed them

On Monday, China introduced new restrictions that will require exporters to obtain licenses in order to ship certain drones and related equipment out of the country. Moreover, they are restricting the export of civilian drones to certain countries, on account of how Russia and Ukraine have weaponised drones.

However, the kicker is that the countries to which China has banned exports, had already outlawed Chinese drones, over dears of surveillance.

New legislation bans drones from being exported openly

This regulation was announced in two separate statements attributed to various government agencies, including the Ministry of Commerce.

The restricted equipment includes drones weighing up to 4kg without cargo or accessories, as well as drones equipped with capabilities such as emitting projectiles, certain types of cameras or laser range-finders, or those capable of operating beyond line of sight.

These applications appear to have potential military uses, although there may be legitimate civilian applications for drones with laser-guided projectile capabilities, such as duck hunting.

The requirement for export licenses will be effective from September 1. The Ministry of Commerce clarified that all civilian drones not covered by these restrictions are still prohibited from being exported for military purposes.

The Ministry mentioned that export companies with well-established internal compliance systems may be granted convenient measures, such as general licensing.

US-China Tech war

This move is widely seen as a response to US sanctions imposed on China, including those targeting semiconductors, telecom equipment, and other technologies. In retaliation, China has already placed export controls on semiconductor precursors like gallium and germanium, as well as some key compounds.

A Chinese official has warned that these restrictions are only the beginning, indicating potential further actions in response to US sanctions.

The ban on exporting certain drones and related equipment from China may be well-received in some circles due to concerns about security risks associated with Chinese drones.

Other countries have taken similar actions to restrict the entry of Chinese drones. For instance, India has completely banned drone imports, likely to prevent the involvement of Chinese companies in its market. Lithuania has also prohibited the public procurement of Chinese drones.

China’s attempt to save face

In the United States, the US Army banned the prominent Chinese drone manufacturer DJI as early as 2017, and later the Pentagon classified Chinese drones as a security risk. Subsequently, in the same year, US authorities imposed an investment ban on Chinese drone manufacturers.

In June 2023, US Senators Marsha Blackburn and Mark Warner introduced legislation to prevent the US Federal Aviation Administration from using Chinese drones, citing concerns about funding drones made by companies from regions hostile to the US. According to Blackburn and Warner, more than half of the drones sold in the US are manufactured by the Chinese company DJI Technologies.

Given these restrictions and concerns, it is likely that major potential buyers of Chinese drones have already voluntarily adopted Beijing’s ban on exporting certain drone technologies.