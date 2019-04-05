Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
Jeff Bezos to retain 75 percent of couple's Amazon stake after divorce

(Reuters) - MacKenzie Bezos, ex-wife of Amazon.com Inc founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, will give 75 percent of their stake in the company and all voting rights to the billionaire entrepreneur. MacKenzie Bezos will also relinquish all her interests in the Washington Post newspaper and rocket company Blue Origin, she said in a tweet on Thursday

ReutersApr 05, 2019 00:06:39 IST

(Reuters) - MacKenzie Bezos, ex-wife of Amazon.com Inc founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, will give 75 percent of their stake in the company and all voting rights to the billionaire entrepreneur.

MacKenzie Bezos will also relinquish all her interests in the Washington Post newspaper and rocket company Blue Origin, she said in a tweet https://twitter.com/mackenziebezos/status/1113851260040503296 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

