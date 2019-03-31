Sunday, March 31, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Jeff Bezos' security chief claims Saudi's hacked into the Amazon CEO's phone

De Becker claims Saudis had access to Jeff Bezos's phone and acquired his personal data and photos.

ReutersMar 31, 2019 13:01:04 IST

The security chief for Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos said on Saturday that the Saudi government had access to Bezos’ phone and gained private information from it.

Gavin De Becker, a longtime security consultant, said he had concluded his investigation into the publication in January of leaked text messages between Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, a former television anchor who the National Enquirer tabloid newspaper said Bezos was dating.

Jeff Bezos security chief claims Saudis hacked into the Amazon CEOs phone

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Image: Reuters

Last month, Bezos accused the newspaper’s owner of trying to blackmail him with the threat of publishing “intimate photos” he allegedly sent to Sanchez unless he said in public that the tabloid’s reporting on him was not politically motivated.

In an article for The Daily Beast website, De Becker said the parent company of the National Enquirer, American Media Inc., had privately demanded that De Becker deny finding any evidence of “electronic eavesdropping or hacking in their newsgathering process.”

“Our investigators and several experts concluded with high confidence that the Saudis had access to Bezos’ phone, and gained private information,” De Becker wrote. “As of today, it is unclear to what degree, if any, AMI was aware of the details.”

A spokesman for the Saudi embassy in Washington did not immediately return a request for comment. In February, the kingdom’s minister of state for foreign affairs said Saudi Arabia had “absolutely nothing to do” with the National Enquirer’s reporting on the affair.

A representative for AMI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. AMI has previously said that it acted lawfully in the reporting of the Bezos story.

De Becker said he has turned over the findings of his investigation to US federal officials, without elaborating.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science


also see

NewsTracker

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi Arabian authorities, claims investigator

Mar 31, 2019
Amazon chief Jeff Bezos' phone hacked by Saudi Arabian authorities, claims investigator
Saudi Arabia temporarily releases 3 of 11 imprisoned women activists amid global scrutiny regarding human rights violations

NewsTracker

Saudi Arabia temporarily releases 3 of 11 imprisoned women activists amid global scrutiny regarding human rights violations

Mar 29, 2019
UAE-based Lulu Group to expand retail business in India; to set up shopping malls in Bengaluru, Chennai

UAE-based Lulu Group to expand retail business in India; to set up shopping malls in Bengaluru, Chennai

Mar 28, 2019
Oil price slips from 2019 highs as economic concerns weigh on sentiment; Venezuelan crude production dwindles

NewsTracker

Oil price slips from 2019 highs as economic concerns weigh on sentiment; Venezuelan crude production dwindles

Mar 22, 2019
Masood Azhar travelled to UK, Gulf, Africa in 1990s seeking funds for ‘Kashmir cause’, say intelligence inputs

NewsTracker

Masood Azhar travelled to UK, Gulf, Africa in 1990s seeking funds for ‘Kashmir cause’, say intelligence inputs

Mar 17, 2019
Killers of Jamal Khashoggi, who received training in US, used electric saw to dismember his body, says report

NewsTracker

Killers of Jamal Khashoggi, who received training in US, used electric saw to dismember his body, says report

Mar 31, 2019

science

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

DRDO

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

Mar 29, 2019
Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Doctoral Research

Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Mar 29, 2019
All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019