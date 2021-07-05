Monday, July 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Jeff Bezos’ exit is one of many among Amazon's top ranks as Andy Jassy takes over as CEO

Dozens of executives in Amazon’s upper ranks have departed in the past 18 months, many after working there for over a decade.


The New York TimesJul 05, 2021 10:18:48 IST

When Andy Jassy is elevated to CEO of Amazon Monday, taking the reins from its founder, Jeff Bezos, it will be one of the most closely watched executive handoffs in years.

But a much less heralded — though still deeply meaningful — change has already been underway at the company. Dozens of executives in Amazon’s upper ranks have departed in the past 18 months, many after working there for over a decade.

It is an unusual level of disruption inside the business. The departing executives don’t represent a huge slice of the top ranks, with hundreds of vice presidents now. But for years, Amazon’s leaders were considered lifers. Many had been there since the company’s earliest days. They were loyal to Amazon, whose rising stock price often made them wealthy.

Bezos epitomized that relationship. So did Jeff Wilke, who led the global consumer business, and Steve Kessel, who ran its physical stores, and others who introduced and ran key programs, including Alexa, free delivery and large parts of its cloud business. Now those leaders are gone.

Amazon CEO Founder Jeff Bezos.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO. 

Having Wilke and Bezos leave so close together amounts to “epic, tectonic shifts,” said David Glick, a former Amazon vice president who is now the chief technology officer at Flexe, a logistics startup.

Wilke and Kessel retired, but many vice presidents are leaving for top jobs at public companies or high-growth startups. Teresa Carlson, who over a decade built Amazon’s government cloud business, in April became the chief growth officer of Splunk, which provides data software, and Greg Hart, who once shadowed Bezos for a year and then launched Alexa and Echo, is now the chief product officer at the real estate firm Compass. Maria Renz, another former Bezos shadow who started at Amazon in 1999, is now a senior executive at SoFi, a personal finance company.

In recent years, Bezos has stepped back from much of Amazon’s day-to-day business, focusing instead on strategic projects and outside ventures, like his space startup, Blue Origin, giving his deputies even more autonomy. On July 20, he is scheduled to fly aboard the first manned spaceflight of his rocket company.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Karen Weise [c.2021 The New York Times Company]

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon

Amazon Grand Gaming Days: Best deals on gaming laptops, monitors, headsets and more

Jun 22, 2021
Amazon Grand Gaming Days: Best deals on gaming laptops, monitors, headsets and more
Amazon Small Business Days is all about shopping big to support the local and small businesses across India

Amazon Small Business Days is all about shopping big to support the local and small businesses across India

Jul 02, 2021
Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on boAt Rockerz 335, Infinity Hardrock 210 and more

Amazon Mega Music Fest sale

Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Best deals on boAt Rockerz 335, Infinity Hardrock 210 and more

Jun 30, 2021
UK regulators probes Google, Amazon for not doing enough to stop fake reviews of products, services

Fake reviews

UK regulators probes Google, Amazon for not doing enough to stop fake reviews of products, services

Jun 28, 2021
20 years on, revisiting Xena: Warrior Princess' widespread appeal, path-breaking run

20 years on, revisiting Xena: Warrior Princess' widespread appeal, path-breaking run

Jun 21, 2021
Amazon Prime Video renews Good Omens for second season; Neil Gaiman to return as scriptwriter

Buzz Patrol

Amazon Prime Video renews Good Omens for second season; Neil Gaiman to return as scriptwriter

Jun 29, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021