#JCBKiKhudayi is trending on Twitter: Here are the funniest memes of the lot

Twitter is weird and anything that catches the attention of the trollers can make news and trend e.g. a machine digging the ground

tech2 News StaffMay 28, 2019 11:56:12 IST

Ground excavating is synonymous with JCB trucks, just like copying documents is also known as getting a 'Xerox'. But last night, JCB suddenly blew up on Twitter.

The #JCBKiKhudayi is trending on Twitter for the past few hours. No one knows exactly how or why this started but our best guess is a video on YouTube that has got four million views. Indians are watching a random excavation video and going crazy with their reactions.

Who started this trend is still unknown.

For those that don't know, JCB stands for Joesph Cyrill Bamford and they are into construction, agriculture and demolition. They are a Britain-based company.

However, JCB is a national pastime in India. People crowd around these machines just watching it in action. Twitter users found the attraction amusing and used it to fuel their meme craze. There seemed to be a lull on Twitter after the elections season and the GOT craze, but the internet is back to doing its thing and #JCBKiKhudayi is the new inexplicable trends that has caught on.

Here are some of the tweets we could not help but LoL at:

SRK is the Badshah of Bollywood but JCB machines are the Badshah of the roads:

Forget celebrities, JCB machines get all the attention:

Classic:

While everyone was watching it online, this lucky soul got to witness greatness in action:

After all the free publicity, the official handle of JCB machines tweeted out:

