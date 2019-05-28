tech2 News Staff

Ground excavating is synonymous with JCB trucks, just like copying documents is also known as getting a 'Xerox'. But last night, JCB suddenly blew up on Twitter.

The #JCBKiKhudayi is trending on Twitter for the past few hours. No one knows exactly how or why this started but our best guess is a video on YouTube that has got four million views. Indians are watching a random excavation video and going crazy with their reactions.

Who started this trend is still unknown.

JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views 😁 pic.twitter.com/AGaIWl04kg — Monica (@TrulyMonica) May 27, 2019

For those that don't know, JCB stands for Joesph Cyrill Bamford and they are into construction, agriculture and demolition. They are a Britain-based company.

However, JCB is a national pastime in India. People crowd around these machines just watching it in action. Twitter users found the attraction amusing and used it to fuel their meme craze. There seemed to be a lull on Twitter after the elections season and the GOT craze, but the internet is back to doing its thing and #JCBKiKhudayi is the new inexplicable trends that has caught on.

Here are some of the tweets we could not help but LoL at:

SRK is the Badshah of Bollywood but JCB machines are the Badshah of the roads:

Pic 1: crowd in SRK movies

Pic2: crowd watching JCB ki khudai in India#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/k2fNAYUfdE — Rahane haters ko bhagao (@rahaneswarrior) May 28, 2019 While we wait for Sacred Games, the memes ammuse us:

If I was a JCB driver Me :#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/2UvBjODIoU — αɓɦเ ૨αყ 🇮🇳 (@AbhiRay9506) May 28, 2019

When #JCB khudai is going on whole night so you sacrifice your sleep and watch it. pic.twitter.com/LEBdoDhTDG — Shivam Khaitan💞 (@D_NameIsEnough) May 27, 2019 #RESPECT

Me: Game of Thrones or Avengers? She: #JCBkiKhudai Me: pic.twitter.com/vADD6NXlEY — Abhishek Sahu (@Foxsensational) May 27, 2019 We have an overachiever here:

Good morning #jcbkikhudayi Best wishes for day if u wanna see reply I will tell you location..... pic.twitter.com/Ky0yq6PggQ — KAPIL (@KAPIL96099899) May 28, 2019

Forget celebrities, JCB machines get all the attention:

Classic:

How can Simran leave the show?

Raj helps her to see #jcbkikhudayi

.... pic.twitter.com/2pCfobU15T — Dildarul Karim Dildar 🇮🇳 (@TheDileen) May 28, 2019

While everyone was watching it online, this lucky soul got to witness greatness in action:

Live #jcbkikhudayi

Yesterday laughed alot on memes and

Today Luckily got some live Khudai

😂😂😂#jcbmemes pic.twitter.com/n7mfp5V8RA — Swapnil.Khidake (@SwapnilKhidake) May 28, 2019

After all the free publicity, the official handle of JCB machines tweeted out:

We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support! With @JCBIndiaLtd, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/4oGhCAqcyJ — JCB (@JCBmachines) May 27, 2019

