Indo-Asian News Service 13 November, 2018 14:22 IST

JBL PartyBox 200 and 300 launched in India for Rs 32,499 and Rs 35,999 respectively

The rechargeable battery on the JBL PartyBox 300 can provide up to 18 hours of playtime.

Samsung Electronics Co. and Harman International on 13 November launched JBL PartyBox 200 and the JBL PartyBox 300 speakers for music enthusiasts in India.

The JBL PartyBox 200 costs Rs 32,499 while the JBL PartyBox 300 is available for Rs 35,999 on JBL's website and retail channels, including 350 Samsung brand stores, the company said in a statement.

JBL PartyBox 300. Image: JBL

JBL PartyBox 300. Image: JBL

The rechargeable battery on the PartyBox 300 can provide up to 18 hours of playtime. It can be powered up by plugging into a 12V DC source or using the built-in 10,000mAh battery.

"For even larger sound, connect two speakers to create an amplified listening experience. PartyBox has a USB input, allowing anyone to connect their playlist directly via a USB drive," the company said.

