JBL launches Live 660 NC headphones and Live Pro+ TWS earbuds at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 respectively

The JBL Live 660 includes three microphones in each earbud with echo-canceling technology in order to ensure call clarity.


FP TrendingJul 29, 2021 17:28:44 IST

As JBL celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the company has announced to expand its Live Series with two new models namely JBL Live 660NC and JBL Live Pro+ TWS. The new line-up includes over-ear and wireless headphones with the company's signature sound, Adaptive Noise Cancelling capabilities with Smart Ambient, and more features.

JBL Live 660

JBL Live 660 NC

While the Live Pro+ is listed for Rs 16,999 and is available in two colour options – Black and White; the Live 660 NC is priced at Rs 14,999 and comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options. Both of them are available to buy in most of the major retail stores and outlets. Also, they are available on JBL’s website in.jbl.com for purchase.

JBL Live Pro+ TWS is a pair of in-ear, wireless headphones that comes with a 'stick' design, hands-free voice capability with multiple voice services (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) using the Device Action Support, Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient, and more. It includes three microphones in each earbud with echo-cancelling technology in order to ensure call clarity. It is IPX4 water-resistant and comes with Qi-compatible wireless charging that enables one hour of instant playback with 10-minutes of quick charge.

JBL Live Pro+

JBL Live Pro+

Coming to the JBL Live 660NC, these are over-ear headphones that offer up to 40 hours of battery life with Adaptive Noise Cancelling or 50 hours without. The pair comes with Smart Ambient technology to drive away from the noise. It comes with multi-point connection capabilities that help in effortless swapping between two devices. The product also features the Device Action support that allows quick access to voice assistants. Some of its other features include auto play/pause, stereo calls, and more.

Both the newly-launched products are customisable with the My JBL Headphones app.

Speaking on the new lineup, Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle Audio, Harman India said, “The JBL Live series has emerged as the go-to device for consumers the world over, who use their headphones on the move. We are excited to expand our offerings under the JBL Live series, as we continue to deliver a seamless, fun, and connected experience to our customers across the globe".

