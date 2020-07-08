FP Trending

JBL has launched its JBL Club headphone series in India. It will be available in three variants - Club One, Club 950NC and Club 700BT.

The company claims that the headphone series is inspired by touring musicians like Armin Van Buuren and Nicky Romero. The headphones will come in both over-ear and on-ear design options.

JBL Club 700BT is priced at Rs 11,999, JBL Club 950 is priced at Rs 17,999 and JBL Club One is priced at Rs 29,999.

The headphone series is equipped with JBL Pro Sound, Personi-Fi and native voice assistants. The device allows users to customise their own listening preferences using My JBL Headphones app.

“We understand the love for music our consumers have in India and these headphones, tested by top world musicians, will offer a legendary music experience to the listeners.” said Vikram Kher, vice president- lifestyle, Harman India. JBL is owned by Harman International Industries.

All three Bluetooth headphones are packaged with a 1.2 m audio cable and microphone and outfitted with full metal hinges for added durability.

JBL Club 700BT comes with a premium and protective pouch, while the JBL Club 950NC and One offer a durable hard case.

According to Engadget, the Club headphones are Hi-Res certified, meaning they can reproduce frequencies up to 40kHz. Personi-Fi feature of the Club series lets people connect headphones to their mobile device and it also allows them to design their own EQ curve and apply it indefinitely.