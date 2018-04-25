HARMAN International, a Samsung Electronics' subsidiary, on Wednesday announced the launch of its "JBL Free" wireless earphone in India.

Priced at Rs 9,999, JBL Free will be available on the company's e-commerce website and across 350 Samsung stores in black and white colour variants, the company said in a statement.

"We are excited to introduce the new in-ear headphone to add to their active lifestyle, give them high-quality audio and the freedom to experience audio in a completely new way," said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President-Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.

The Bluetooth wireless earphones will come with a 20-hour power backup, continuous listening for up to 4 hours, smart charging case, built-in battery and fast charging.

Three "comfort-fit ear tips" and two "secure fit silicone sleeves" are included and users will be able to interchange ear tips and sleeves in nine different size combinations.