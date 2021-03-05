Friday, March 05, 2021Back to
JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3, JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speakers launched in India

While the JBL Boombox 2 has been priced at Rs 33,999, the JBL Go 3 is available at Rs 3,999 and JBL Clip 4 costs Rs 4,499.


FP TrendingMar 05, 2021 16:33:19 IST

Harman International has launched JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speakers in India. These are the upgraded versions of JBL Boombox, JBL Go 2, and JBL Clip 3. While the JBL Boombox 2 has been priced at Rs 33,999, the JBL Go 3 is available at Rs 3,999 and JBL Clip 4 costs Rs 4,499. Harman is offering its high-end Bluetooth speaker Boombox 2 in a single Black colour variant. The Go 3 will be sold in three colour options, Black, Blue, and Red. Lastly, for Clip 4, consumers have several colour variants to choose from. Apart from single colours of Red, Pink, Black, and Blue, the speaker will be also available in combination colours of Black and Orange, or Blue and Pink.

Consumers in India can buy all three of the latest releases through the official website of JBL India, and other online and retail outlets. The JBL India site is currently offering the products at a discounted rate, with Boombox 2 at Rs 31,999, Go 3 at Rs 2,999 and Clip 4 at Rs 3,999.

According to a press release by the firm, JBL Go 3 comes in a compact size and is suitable for all-weather use as it is IP67 waterproof and dustproof. It offers five hours of playtime and supports Bluetooth 5.1 and USB-C charging.

The upgraded Clip speaker has received an integrated carabiner as per the firm and it offers 10 hours of playtime. It is also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, providing superior sound quality in a compact size. With Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, the device can be charged through a USB-C port.

The JBL Boombox 2 is being marketed as the ‘loudest JBL Boombox ever’ by the firm as it promises impressive sound and long continuous playtime. The device is IPX 7 waterproof and the company claims it will offer 24 hours of playtime. It also comes with a built-in power bank.

