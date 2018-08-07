Launching its online store in India, Harman International-owned brand, JBL on Monday announced the JBL Go+ Bluetooth speaker and the JBL T205BT wireless headphones in the country as well.

The JBL Go+ has been launched with the price tag of Rs 3,499, while the T205BT has been priced at Rs 2,999. The JBL Go+ is quite similar to the older JBL Go, apart from the fact that it is a little larger and louder than its predecessor.

The T205BT on the other hand, are a pair of Bluetooth earphones that feature 12.5mm drivers and are basically a wireless version of its the company's existing T205 earphones. JBL claims a battery life of up to 6 hours of playback on these after a full charge.

Alongside the launches, JBL also announced a four-day mega sale which is due to begin on 7 August. The mega sale offers users discounts of up to 50 percent on products listed on their e-commerce store. Every 50th buyer during the sale period will also be awarded a free pair of Bluetooth headphones.

To make the first purchase on the website even sweeter, JBL is offering an extended one-year warranty on products bought from the e-commerce store alongside an additional instant 10 percent cash back for HDFC credit card users.