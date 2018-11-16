Friday, November 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Japan's cybersecurity minister tells parliament he has never used a computer in his life

Sakurada’s responses in Japan's parliament and news conferences have drawn criticism before.

Reuters Nov 16, 2018 08:45 AM IST

Japan’s recently appointed cybersecurity and Olympics minister has told parliament he has never used a computer in his life, though he is responsible for overseeing cybersecurity preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.

Japan's new Olympic and Cybersecurity Minister Yoshitaka Sakurada

Japan's new Olympic and Cybersecurity Minister Yoshitaka Sakurada

Yoshitaka Sakurada, 68, was named to the two posts last month by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, having never held a cabinet position before during his 22 years in parliament.

The minister made the admission at a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday when asked by an opposition lawmaker if he was computer literate.

“I’ve been independent since I was 25 and have always directed my staff and secretaries to do that kind of thing,” Sakurada replied. “I’ve never used a computer!”

Sakurada had said that he recognised that “firmly carrying out cybersecurity from a citizen’s standpoint” was part of his job.

When asked by the lawmaker how someone lacking computer skills could be in charge of cybersecurity, Sakurada said policy was decided broadly by a number of people in his office and the national government, and he was confident there would be no problems.

Sakurada’s responses in parliament and news conferences have drawn criticism before. Addressing another parliamentary committee, the minister had slipped up by saying the Olympics would cost Japan 1,500 yen ($13.21) instead of 150 billion yen ($1.32 billion).

He has also blamed his mistakes on the opposition not submitting questions in advance, although they had, and during news conferences for the Olympics he has often simply answered: “I don’t know”.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

5G

Germany to consider excluding China for its 5G framework, worried about security

Nov 14, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft's Skype-a-Thon will start on 13 November, 500,000 students expected

Nov 09, 2018

Facebook

Facebook blocks 115 suspicious user accounts ahead of US midterm elections

Nov 06, 2018

SportsTracker

With Olympic axe hanging over boxing, controversial AIBA presidential candidate Gafur Rakhimov hints at stepping aside

Nov 02, 2018

NewsTracker

US midterm elections: Facebook blocks 115 accounts engaged in 'coordinated inauthentic behaviour' from foreign entities

Nov 06, 2018

IT Industry

India is likely to generate over 14 lakh new IT jobs by 2027: Report

Nov 15, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018