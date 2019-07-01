Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Japan restricts export of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays to Korea

The materials to be restricted includes fluorinated polyimide which is used in smartphone displays.

ReutersJul 01, 2019 10:23:30 IST

Japan will tighten restrictions on exports of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea in response to a South Korean ruling on war-time forced labor, the industry ministry said on Monday.

Japan restricts export of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays to Korea

Representative image.

Tighter export controls, effective from 4 July, would slow the export process by several months, potentially affecting South Korean tech giants such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Electronics. The measure comes amid growing Japanese frustrations over what it sees as a lack of action by Seoul to address issues related to the top court ruling last October, which ordered Nippon Steel to compensate for forced labor during World War Two.

“South Korea has failed to show any measures on the forced labor issue ... and damaged mutual trust,” an official at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry told a briefing.

“As trust has been lost, we cannot have a dialogue and are unable to ensure that proper export controls are being taken,” he said.

Japan, which maintains that the issue of forced labor was fully settled in 1965 when the two countries restored diplomatic ties, has denounced the ruling and called for the launch of an arbitration panel.

The materials to be restricted are fluorinated polyimide which is used in smartphone displays, as well as resist and high-purity hydrogen fluoride (HF), which is used as an etching gas in the making of semiconductors.

Resist is a thin layer used to transfer a circuit pattern to the semiconductor substrate. High-purity HF is used in etching silicon materials.

 

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

LG

LG to announce a new W-series of smartphones in India on 26 June, could be called W10

Jun 23, 2019
LG to announce a new W-series of smartphones in India on 26 June, could be called W10
US-China trade tensions kick Asian business confidence to 10-year low, little signs of easing soon, finds survey

NewsTracker

US-China trade tensions kick Asian business confidence to 10-year low, little signs of easing soon, finds survey

Jun 19, 2019
LG aims to sell 1 million units of its W smartphone series in India by December

LG

LG aims to sell 1 million units of its W smartphone series in India by December

Jun 26, 2019
LG W30 with triple-camera, customisable notch to launch in India today at 11.30 am

LG W30

LG W30 with triple-camera, customisable notch to launch in India today at 11.30 am

Jun 26, 2019
LG W30 first impressions: A good budget offering from LG after a very long time

LG W30

LG W30 first impressions: A good budget offering from LG after a very long time

Jun 26, 2019
LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro announced in India with prices starting from Rs 8,999

LG

LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro announced in India with prices starting from Rs 8,999

Jun 26, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019