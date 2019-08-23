tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp is usually one of the most preferred apps to wish your dear ones on any special occasion. Today, if you are planning to wish your loved ones Happy Janamashtami in a creative way, we have just the thing that you are looking for.

WhatsApp users can download some really creative stickers from Playstore. All you need to do is go to the WhatsApp chatbox of the person you want to send the sticker to, tap on the stickers option and then tap "+" symbol at the right side. Scroll down and select "Get more stickers".

Once you select that, it will lead you to the Play Store. Now you can search for an app like "WhatsApp stickers for Janamashtami" and you will see a huge list of apps. Select any app and install it in your device. Once it is installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on "Add to WhatsApp" option. Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers that you selected will be present in the already existing options.

You can choose apps like Janmashtami Sticker & Krishna Sticker for whatsapp, Krishna Janmashtami Stickers for WhatsApp and Janmashtami Stickers 2019.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.