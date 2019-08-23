Friday, August 23, 2019Back to
Janmashtami WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download and send these stickers

Here are the quick steps of how you can download and use Janmashtami themed WhatsApp stickers.


tech2 News StaffAug 23, 2019 15:23:12 IST

WhatsApp is usually one of the most preferred apps to wish your dear ones on any special occasion. Today, if you are planning to wish your loved ones Happy Janamashtami in a creative way, we have just the thing that you are looking for.

WhatsApp users can download some really creative stickers from Playstore. All you need to do is go to the WhatsApp chatbox of the person you want to send the sticker to, tap on the stickers option and then tap "+" symbol at the right side. Scroll down and select "Get more stickers".

Krishna Janmashtami themed WhatsApp stickers are available on Play store.

Once you select that, it will lead you to the Play Store. Now you can search for an app like "WhatsApp stickers for Janamashtami" and you will see a huge list of apps. Select any app and install it in your device. Once it is installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on "Add to WhatsApp" option. Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers that you selected will be present in the already existing options.

You can choose apps like Janmashtami Sticker & Krishna Sticker for whatsappKrishna Janmashtami Stickers for WhatsApp and Janmashtami Stickers 2019.

