Jack Dorsey sent out the first tweet 13 years ago today: Here's how to find yours

Here's a simple formula to put in Twitter's Advanced search to track back to your first ever tweet.

tech2 News StaffMar 22, 2019 11:02:37 IST

On 21 March 2006 (22 March according to IST), that is 13 years ago today, the world's first tweet was posted.

This tweet was posted by Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, which read, "just setting up my twttr". This was back when the platform was called 'Twttr' and not Twitter. This month, however, Twitter has released a separate prototype app called 'twttr' to test out new features before rolling it out on the main Twitter app. Talk about coming a full circle.

Jack Dorsey sent out the first tweet 13 years ago today: Heres how to find yours

Representational Image.

But, do you remember what you were like on Twitter back then? What was your first post on Twitter? If you do remember, let us know in the comments below. And if you don't, we have a way to help you track back to your first ever tweet.

Now, to do this, you should have a bunch of information with you. One, it will be ideal if you can remember the day you joined Twitter, or even the month, in order to revisit your first ever tweet. However, if you do visit your Twitter profile and you will see a little calendar icon in your description, which says "Joined ....".

Once you have all this information ready, start typing in the Twitter Search bar (you will see it on the top right of the page on the desktop app, and you will see the search icon at the bottom on the mobile app) in the format — from:username since:yyyy-mm-dd until:yyyy-mm-dd. 

For instance — from:nandiniwhy since:2014-06-01 until:2014-06-30

This will show up all the tweets between this period that I have posted on Twitter. My first ever tweet was:

You can narrow this bracket of dates if you have a rough idea of when you put out your first tweet. Or you could use this formula to just go back to tweets from a time period, in general. You can also use this to search tweets from some other user. Just change the username field for that.

You could also use the same information on Twitter's Advanced Search pageto search tweets you put out in a time period. Here, you can also search tweets by words, phrases or hashtags.

Twitter Advanced Search

Twitter Advanced Search uses words, phrases, and hashtags for assisting the search.

In the Advanced Search you can select the time period from which you need to search a tweet.

In the Advanced Search you can select the time period from which you need to search a tweet.

By the way, I also tracked down the first-ever tweet by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The first tweet by my favourite poet and writer Margaret Atwood.

And by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

