Tuesday, December 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Jabra launches Elite 85t earphones with ANC, up to 25-hour battery life at Rs 18,999

The earphones come with a dual chipset in the earbuds to aid the noise cancellation capability and optimal sound processing.


FP TrendingDec 01, 2020 11:36:26 IST

Jabra has expanded its audio products line up in India by launching Elite 85t earphones that come with advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) technology and many other features. The device will have a very compact size to give users a light feel and a hear through mode to be mindful of things happening around you. It also features a long battery life. Jabra will be selling Elite 85t via e-commerce platform Amazon from today (1 December 2020) at Rs 18,999.

Jabra launches Elite 85t earphones with ANC, up to 25-hour battery life at Rs 18,999

Jabra Elite 85t

The Jabra Elite 85t will be available in Titanium Black colour and the company has promised that more colour variants will be dropping in January, 2021.

The company claims that the Jabra Elite 85t will offer “a level of noise-cancelling that goes one step further than Jabra’s standard ANC offerings”. The ANC function can be modulated as well according to the need of the user. The products come with a dual chipset in the earbuds to aid the noise cancellation capability and optimal sound processing.

For clear sound and superior bass, the earphones have 12 mm speakers and a semi-open design for relieving pressure on the ears. Jabra has also adapted the ear gels to an oval shape providing a better sealing in the ear. This means that long hours of listening to the songs will have no discomfort on the ears as the tower of the Elite 85t does not sit as deeply within the ear.

As per the press release, the Elite 85t will offer 5.5 hours of continuous listening while ANC is on. When the product is fit in the charging case, it will give up to 25 hours of battery life with ANC on. If ANC is turned off in the case, the hours will extend to 31 hours.

Dr Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager of Jabra said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Elite 85t series in India, which truly demonstrates that our commitment to ANC is no exception”.

He added that as users want exceptional devices in small packaging, the Elite 85t has been designed to match the demand.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

TWS earphones Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling TWS Earphones Review: Good sound, great ANC, limited features

Nov 30, 2020
Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling TWS Earphones Review: Good sound, great ANC, limited features
Wireless Earphones under Rs 2,000: Redmi SonicBass, Oppo Enco W11 Review Snapshots

Bluetooth Earphones

Wireless Earphones under Rs 2,000: Redmi SonicBass, Oppo Enco W11 Review Snapshots

Nov 24, 2020
Sennheiser CX-120BT Wireless Neckband Review: One that fell a bit too far from the tree

Sennheiser

Sennheiser CX-120BT Wireless Neckband Review: One that fell a bit too far from the tree

Nov 24, 2020
Best inverter refrigerators under 350 L

Best inverter refrigerators under 350 L

Nov 18, 2020
Top 4K action cameras

Top 4K action cameras

Nov 18, 2020
Budget microwave ovens

Budget microwave ovens

Nov 18, 2020

science

World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

Dec 01, 2020
New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

STEM Fields

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

Nov 30, 2020
PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Obesity Day

PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Nov 29, 2020
Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020