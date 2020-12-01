FP Trending

Jabra has expanded its audio products line up in India by launching Elite 85t earphones that come with advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) technology and many other features. The device will have a very compact size to give users a light feel and a hear through mode to be mindful of things happening around you. It also features a long battery life. Jabra will be selling Elite 85t via e-commerce platform Amazon from today (1 December 2020) at Rs 18,999.

The Jabra Elite 85t will be available in Titanium Black colour and the company has promised that more colour variants will be dropping in January, 2021.

The company claims that the Jabra Elite 85t will offer “a level of noise-cancelling that goes one step further than Jabra’s standard ANC offerings”. The ANC function can be modulated as well according to the need of the user. The products come with a dual chipset in the earbuds to aid the noise cancellation capability and optimal sound processing.

For clear sound and superior bass, the earphones have 12 mm speakers and a semi-open design for relieving pressure on the ears. Jabra has also adapted the ear gels to an oval shape providing a better sealing in the ear. This means that long hours of listening to the songs will have no discomfort on the ears as the tower of the Elite 85t does not sit as deeply within the ear.

As per the press release, the Elite 85t will offer 5.5 hours of continuous listening while ANC is on. When the product is fit in the charging case, it will give up to 25 hours of battery life with ANC on. If ANC is turned off in the case, the hours will extend to 31 hours.

Dr Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager of Jabra said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Elite 85t series in India, which truly demonstrates that our commitment to ANC is no exception”.

He added that as users want exceptional devices in small packaging, the Elite 85t has been designed to match the demand.