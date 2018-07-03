Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 03 July, 2018 19:14 IST

iVVO unveils its ‘Eco series’ handsets for rural India priced from Rs 569-Rs 669

The product lineup of the "Eco Series" include models like iVVO IV1801, iVVO IV1805s and iVVO Eco Beatz.

Targeting rural India, smart feature phone brand "iVVO" which is a subsidiary of new entrant Britzo, on 3 July unveiled "Eco Series" handsets ranging from Rs 569 to Rs 669.

The product lineup of the "Eco Series" include models like iVVO IV1801, iVVO IV1805s and iVVO Eco Beatz.

iVVO Eco IV1805s. Image: iVVO

iVVO Eco IV1805s. Image: iVVO

"We are confident that the 'Eco Series' will further emerge as a crucial milestone for us, as we make deeper inroads into the country's rural hinterlands," said Pradipto Ganguly, CEO and Co-Founder, Britzo.

All three dual-SIM devices feature 1000mAh battery, MP3 and MP4 player, LED Torch, Bluetooth support, one-touch music access, 1.8-inch screen, General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) web browser, wireless FM, primary camera and storage space expandable up to 32GB.

The IV1805s variant additionally includes a selfie camera and vibration mode.

tags


latest videos

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look

also see

Spice Launches New DUAL SIM (GSM) Mobile

Sep 10, 2008

Intex Launches Dual-SIM Handset

Aug 22, 2008

Intex 4455 Dual SIM (GSM) Mobile Phone

Aug 03, 2009

Samsung Launches Dual SIM Phone in Europe

Oct 03, 2007

Spice Dual D-80

Nov 13, 2007

Spice Mobile Launches Dual Mode Phone

Aug 03, 2007

science

Eclipse

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India

Jul 03, 2018

Renewable Energy

Japan pledges to boost renewable energy while not abandoning nuclear power

Jul 03, 2018

Reforestation

Ivory Coast to invest heavily in replacing forests that were razed to grow cocoa

Jul 03, 2018

Conservation

How genetic studies across 7 countries helped save Australia's iconic koala

Jul 03, 2018