Chinese electronics company iVOOMi's sub-brand Innelo on 18 September launched "Innelo 1" in India for Rs 7,499.

The smartphone with a notched display and 5.86-inch HD+ 19:9 screen, is available on Amazon India in "Persian Red", "Pacific Blue", "Platinum Gold" and "Midnight Black" colours.

"Innelo 1 has been designed exquisitely with leading-edge technology that fits the expectations of the urban and young consumers," Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, Innelo India, said in a statement.

The smartphone features facial recognition and is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

The device runs "SmartMe OS 3.0" based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is powered by a 1.3 GHz MTK processor.

The phone comes in 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128 GB.