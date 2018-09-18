Tuesday, September 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 18 September, 2018 15:14 IST

iVOOMi's sub-brand Innelo launches Innelo 1 for Rs 7,499 in India with Android 8.1

The smartphone comes in 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128 GB.

Chinese electronics company iVOOMi's sub-brand Innelo on 18 September launched "Innelo 1" in India for Rs 7,499.

The smartphone with a notched display and 5.86-inch HD+ 19:9 screen, is available on Amazon India in "Persian Red", "Pacific Blue", "Platinum Gold" and "Midnight Black" colours.

Innelo 1

Innelo 1. Image: Amazon

"Innelo 1 has been designed exquisitely with leading-edge technology that fits the expectations of the urban and young consumers," Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, Innelo India, said in a statement.

The smartphone features facial recognition and is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

The device runs "SmartMe OS 3.0" based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is powered by a 1.3 GHz MTK processor.

The phone comes in 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128 GB.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends

also see

Realme 2

Realme 2 goes on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced starting Rs 8,990

Sep 04, 2018

Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6 to go on sale in India today at Rs 7,999 via Flipkart and Mi.com

Sep 10, 2018

Realme 2

Realme 2 Review: Great design, battery life but Redmi Note 5 has a better camera

Sep 04, 2018

3 reasons why you need to binge watch Jack Ryan!

Sep 06, 2018

Flipkart

Flipkart in talks to buy a stake in Hotstar to expand into video streaming: Report

Sep 17, 2018

Amazon

Amazon brings support for Hindi to its mobile website and app for Android phones

Sep 04, 2018

science

pollution

European Union targets BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen over anti-pollution technology

Sep 18, 2018

Health

BPA replacements in plastics could be affecting reproductive health: Study

Sep 18, 2018

Environment

Melting permafrost emissions pose serious threat to climate rescue plans: Study

Sep 18, 2018

Nuclear Plant

Recently refurbished KAPS-2 nuclear power plant in Gujarat reaches 'criticality'

Sep 18, 2018