iVOOMi V5 is an entry-level smartphone that launched in India on 7 June. It comes with a shatterproof display and 4G VoLTE.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 3,499 and is available for purchase on e-commerce website Snapdeal. Customers using Reliance Jio can also avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,200, which will bring the price down to 1,299.

The customers, under the Jio offer are also entitled to receive Jio connections of Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid packs, on or before 30 June. After the first successful recharge, iVOOMi V5 owners will receive 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each that will be credited to their MyJio app and can be redeemed one at a time against subsequent recharges.

Coming to the phone specifications, the device comes with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB internal storage, which can be expanded unto 128 GB via micro SD card. The phone has a 5-inch shatterproof display, which the company calls its major highlight. The device is powered by a quad-core 1.2GHz processor, runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and it is backed by a 2800mAh battery.

Coming to the camera, iVOOMi V5 sports a 5 MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, it features 4G VOLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone is available in Champagne Gold and Jade Black colour variants.

iVOOMi v5 comes with features that keep you immersed through its seamless user experience, powerful processor and long-life battery. Enjoy life like images on a stunning screen with shatterproof display. Buy now: https://t.co/niEKbD0aKU pic.twitter.com/smtCj5J87N — iVOOMi India (@ivoomi_india) June 7, 2018

Chinese electronics firm iVOOMi on 7 June announced to invest Rs 250 crore to further strengthen its entry-level smartphones segment in the country. "With the significantly rising penetration of the iVOOMi smartphones, our mission is to establish iVOOMi as the most preferred smartphones brand in the entry-level segment," said Ashwin Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.

Apart from smartphones, the company also aims to introduce smart devices, smart accessories and personal care electronics this year.

In April last year, the company had launched two new affordable smartphones, Me 1 and Me 1+, in its "Me" series at Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively.