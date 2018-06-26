Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Back to
26 June, 2018

Ivanka Trump trolled for tweeting out a fake Chinese proverb

Another of the Trumps fall prey to the Internet’s trolls.

Merciless is the Internet’s middle name!

The latest one to be hit by the Internet is US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump. TBH, she is the only one to be blamed for this.

So, Ivanka Trump probably woke up one morning, feeling all positive, and wanting to share that vibe with the Internet. So she tweeted a post that read, ‘“Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.” -Chinese Proverb’.

While this sounds good, Trump’s daughter forgot to perform a quick fact check, and before she even realised, the internet’s eye caught the fake in it, and no there is obviously no going back from this.

What Ivanka Trump believed was a Chinese Proverb, turned out to be a 20th century American proverb! And from what it seems like, the Internet felt that this was unpardonable.

This tweet by Ivanka comes days after Melania Trump was trolled for wearing a jacket that read, “I really don’t care, do u?” that she wore when visiting a detention centre in Texas which was housing migrant kids separated from their parents.

