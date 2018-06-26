Merciless is the Internet’s middle name!

The latest one to be hit by the Internet is US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump. TBH, she is the only one to be blamed for this.

So, Ivanka Trump probably woke up one morning, feeling all positive, and wanting to share that vibe with the Internet. So she tweeted a post that read, ‘“Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt those doing it.” -Chinese Proverb’.

While this sounds good, Trump’s daughter forgot to perform a quick fact check, and before she even realised, the internet’s eye caught the fake in it, and no there is obviously no going back from this.

Three minutes of googling suggests this is a fake Chinese Proverb. It seems in fact to be American from the turn of the 20th c.—which makes sense, since its spirit is can-do Americanism. But why are Trump WH aides giving our proverbs to China, increasing our proverb deficit? https://t.co/bqjbZhXlQr — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 11, 2018

What Ivanka Trump believed was a Chinese Proverb, turned out to be a 20th century American proverb! And from what it seems like, the Internet felt that this was unpardonable.

"Those who Tweet Chinese Proverbs should check their sources." -George Washington — John Junkins (@too_tall_john) June 12, 2018

"Don't tear kids from their parents."

--Human Saying — Zackary Berger, MD (@ZackBergerMDPhD) June 11, 2018

Is she referring to the fortune that she and Jared have made during their first year in the WH? — joan o'reilly (@joan8904) June 12, 2018

"Anything sounds more important with quotation marks and a generic Chinese person saying it." -Chinese Proverb https://t.co/R5oJVyJ63w — Jenny Yang 👲🏼👲🏼👲🏼 (@jennyyangtv) June 12, 2018

This tweet by Ivanka comes days after Melania Trump was trolled for wearing a jacket that read, “I really don’t care, do u?” that she wore when visiting a detention centre in Texas which was housing migrant kids separated from their parents.