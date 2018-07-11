Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 11 July, 2018 17:41 IST

Itel mobile to launch a dual camera smartphone for a pricetag of Rs 7,500

With nine percent market share, the company also registered a 217 percent growth in India in 2016-2017.

China-based Transsion Holdings' itel Mobile is all set to launch its first smartphone with a dual rear camera in India on July 17.

The smartphone will sport a slim profile with full screen and ultra-thin bezels, hinting at an 18:9 aspect ratio, industry sources told IANS on 11 July.

itel A44 Pro. Image: itel mobile

The device is expected to be priced at Rs 7,500 approximately.

The smartphone may come out with a clearer dual camera that supports various features such as "Portrait" mode, "Lowlight" mode, "Pano" mode along with 5-level "Face Beauty" mode on the selfie shooter.

Refreshing its budget line-up, the company launched two smartphones: "S42" at Rs 8,499 and "A44" for Rs 5,799, in March this year.

