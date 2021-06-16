Wednesday, June 16, 2021Back to
itel Magic 2 4G feature phone with Wi-Fi and Hotspot tethering launched in India at Rs 2,349

itel Magic 2 4G comes with a 12-month guarantee and a 100-day replacement warranty.


FP TrendingJun 16, 2021 15:26:38 IST

Mobile company itel announced the launch of its dual 4G VoLTE support phone Magic 2 4G. Priced at Rs 2,349, the Magic 2 4G Superphone is equipped with Wi-Fi and Hotspot tethering allowing it to connect to up to 8 devices. According to the company, the Magic 2 4G phone will be available in black and blue colour options.

itel Magic 2

itel Magic 2 4G

The phone features a 1.3MP camera at the back. It has 128 MB internal storage which can be expanded up to 64 GB. Equipped with a text-to-speech king voice feature, users can hear the messages, phonebook and so on. The Magic 2 4G comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA 3D curved display, has support for nine languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam. There are five connectivity options available in the phone namely 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth V2.0. Magic 2 4G is equipped with a 1,900 mAh battery.

The Superphone comes with a 12-month guarantee and a 100-day replacement warranty. The company also offers a one-time replacement of the screen if it gets broken in 365 days.

