Italy to ban Huawei, ZTE from playing a role in the country's 5G infrastructure

Huawei faces international scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government.

Reuters Feb 07, 2019 15:14:50 IST

Italy will ban China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp from playing a role in the roll out of the country’s 5G infrastructure, Italy’s La Stampa newspaper said on Thursday citing sources.

Huawei CES 2019. Image: Reuters

In order to do so the Italian government is ready to use so-called golden powers that allow it to pull out of contracts already signed without having to pay penalties, the paper said, citing the senior sources.

The paper cited sources as saying “strong pressure” had come from the United States.

Huawei faces international scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government and suspicion Beijing could use its technology for spying, which the company denies.

The prime minister’s office was not immediately available for comment.

