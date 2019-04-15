Press Trust of India

The case relating to "unauthorised usage and storage" of details of 7.82 crore Aadhaar holders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be transferred to a Special Investigation Team appointed by the Telangana government, a senior police official said on Monday.

Based on a complaint by officials of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Cyberabad Police Friday filed one more case against city-based IT Grids India Pvt Ltd for alleged unauthorised use of data of voters.

"As the SIT under the leadership of Inspector General of Police Stephen Ravindra is investigating the case, this complaint (by UIDAI) will also be transferred to it," Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police A Venkateshwar Rao told PTI.

The city police had earlier registered a case against IT Grids India for illegally using and storing information of crores of voters of Andhra Pradesh through "Seva Mitra" mobile application allegedly used by the ruling TDP in AP.

The Telangana government handed over the case to the SIT which seized hard disks belonging to IT Grids and sent them to Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL) for forensic examination.

