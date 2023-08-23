ISRO's AI Prowess: From Vikram's landing to Pragyan’s predictive maintenance, how AI is powering Chandrayaan 3

When ISRO revealed that they would go ahead with today’s launch schedule for the Vikram Lander Module of Chandrayaan 3, they revealed an interesting thing.

The Vikram Lander Module will not be controlled by ISRO’s scientists. Instead, it will be completely under the control of AI and ML algorithms that have been designed specifically for this mission to the lunar south pole.

As it turns out, ISRO is not using AI and ML just for the landing. Instead, like most other space agencies in the world, ISRO is using AI for a whole bunch of things. Without AI algorithms, any space mission in this day and age would not only take a lot more effort, it would also be a whole lot more expensive, and more prone to end in a disaster.

Letting Pragyan Rover do its thing

Rovers like the Mars Exploration Rover and Curiosity have been exploring Mars for over a decade thanks to AI. Similarly, the Pragyan Rover will use an AI algorithm to execute the moves it needs to first locate relevant samples and then analyse them.

Besides that, the rover’s sensors can detect obstructions such as rocks, craters, and other topological elements. Using AI it analyses the data from those sensors to draw the best path forward. This ensures the rover can safely pass by without any risk.

Getting Vikram closer to its current orbit

AI has completely changed how satellites and spacecraft such as the Vikram Lander Module traverse space.

Based on inputs from the Vikram Module’s sensors and camera arrays, the onboard AI system determines when to boost itself and when to apply its air brakes. It also determines when to and which direction to turn and by how much.

Analysing Data

The Pragyan Rover, along with the Vikram Lander will be collecting tons and tons of raw, unprocessed data. Imagine what would have happened, if a team of humans had to sit and sift through it and then make the data make sense.

Analysing data from space missions is getting a serious upgrade thanks to machine learning. Those smart algorithms can jump in and spot patterns in data collected from satellites and probes. This comes in handy when looking for anything unusual that might point to exciting discoveries or potential problems.

It can also dig into data trends and give us way cooler insights than regular old data analysis methods. It can even predict and forecast outcomes, taking space exploration to a whole new level.

Helping with maintenance

It’s pretty impressive how AI isn’t just limited to handling satellite operations and nailing rocket landings. It’s also got a knack for using all that data to pinpoint spots where things might need a little maintenance.

These clever machine-learning models can actually predict when things might go haywire or performance could take a hit in the future. And they’re not just stopping at predictions. They’re giving us solid plans to tackle those potential problems head-on, which really cuts down on the chances of things going wrong. This isn’t just about saving money on maintenance – it’s also about keeping the mission and other assets safe and sound.