ISRO to celebrate World Space Week in seven academic institutions in Karnataka

They will organise one-day events which will include competitions and space-related activities.


Asian News InternationalOct 04, 2019 15:50:04 IST

As a part of World Space Week program, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has joined hands with seven academic institutions across Karnataka to spread information and knowledge about the benefits of space science and technologies to the student community.

The programme will start on 4 October and will continue till 10 October, the space agency said in a statement.

The seven institutions include Poornaprajna PU College at Adamar, SJM Institute of Technology at Chitradurga, Konkan Education Trust High School at Kumta, RV College of Engineering at Bengaluru, Tontadarya College of Engineering at Gadag, Sri Sai Vidyaniketan Residential School at Shahpur and Siddaganga Institute of Technology at Tumkur.

Kailasavadivoo Sivan, the chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organization. Image: Reuters.

The one day program consists of various competitions for students, an exhibition of satellite models, posters, videos and talks depicting the past, present, and future of Indian space program.

The space agency has invited students to participate in these events and enrich themselves about space activities in general and activities of ISRO-U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC).

URSC is the lead centre of ISRO, which is responsible for design, development and realisation of satellites for the Indian space program aimed at benefitting the common man. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has declared World Space Week’ as an annual event to be commemorated between 4 October to 10 October every year.

The choice of dates is in recognition of two important dates in space history — the launch of the first human-made Earth satellite — Sputnik-1 on October 4, 1957 and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty on 10 October 1967. Over the years, World Space Week has emerged as the largest space event with thousands of programs being organised all over the world.

