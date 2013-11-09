Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
Isro raises Mangalyaan orbit to 71,636 km above earth

The manoeuvre started at 2:10 am today and raised the spacecraft's apogee from 40,186 km to 71,636 km with a burn time of 707 seconds, Isro said.

The third of the total of five orbit raising manoeuvres of the Mars Orbiter spacecraft was performed early this morning, raising its apogee, the farthest point from Earth, to over 71,000 km.

PTI

The space agency had performed the first two manoeuvres in the last couple of days, in the series of five scheduled on the Mars mission.

The fourth and fifth operations would be performed on November 11 and 16 to raise the apogee to 1,00,000 km and 1,92,000 km respectively.

After the successful completion of these operations, the mission is expected to take on the "crucial event" of the trans-Mars injection around 12.42 AM on December 1.

Isro's PSLV C 25 successfully injected the 1,350-kg Mangalyaan Orbiter (spacecraft) into orbit around Earth about 44 minutes after a textbook launch at 2.38 PM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on Tuesday, marking the successful completion of the first stage of the Rs 450-crore mission.

